Indian Railways Unveils SuperApp to Revolutionize Travel Services

Indian Railways has launched the SuperApp in beta to provide a seamless experience for passengers. Offering services like ticket bookings and train inquiries in one place, it features a user-friendly interface and single-sign-on capabilities. The app is available for download on major app stores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 23:14 IST
A screengrab from the application (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Railways is poised to transform user experience with the launch of its new SuperApp, integrating various public-facing services into a single platform. This pioneering app aims to streamline services including ticket bookings for reserved and unreserved seats, train inquiries, and parcel bookings, all accessible with a clean and efficient user interface. Additionally, assistance is readily available via RailMadad, enhancing the convenience for passengers.

Released for beta testing today by the Centre for Railway Information Systems, under the aegis of the Ministry of Railways, the SuperApp is now open for public access. Users can download it from the PlayStore or AppStore, according to information from CRIS. Existing users of RailConnect or UTSonMobile can seamlessly transition to the SuperApp using their current login credentials, promoting ease of access across platforms.

One notable innovation is the single-sign-on feature, eliminating the need for multiple passwords and reducing the need for numerous applications on user devices. An R-Wallet is set up with the first login, consolidating ticket booking processes. With security in mind, users can log in with a secure numeric mPIN. The streamlined registration process asks for minimal user information, and even allows guests to access information with a mobile number and OTP. Feedback during the beta phase is actively being reviewed to refine the app before its potential mass release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

