Naxal Encounter in Bijapur: Security Forces Neutralize Eight Insurgents
In a decisive operation, security forces neutralized eight Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The encounter, involving multiple specialized units, occurred early Saturday in Gangaloor forests. As search operations continue, further details from the ongoing anti-Maoist initiative are awaited.
In a significant engagement with Naxals, security forces have neutralized eight insurgents in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, according to police reports. The confrontation erupted around 8:30 am in the dense forests within the Gangaloor police jurisdiction.
A tactical anti-Maoist operation, involving the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Cobra 202 unit, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 222 battalion, had been initiated on Friday following intelligence on the presence of armed Naxalites in the West Bastar Division.
As search operations continue in the area, authorities remain on high alert. More details regarding the operation are anticipated as investigations proceed. The local police are maintaining vigilant oversight to ensure ongoing safety and security.
