Left Menu

Naxal Encounter in Bijapur: Security Forces Neutralize Eight Insurgents

In a decisive operation, security forces neutralized eight Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The encounter, involving multiple specialized units, occurred early Saturday in Gangaloor forests. As search operations continue, further details from the ongoing anti-Maoist initiative are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:38 IST
Naxal Encounter in Bijapur: Security Forces Neutralize Eight Insurgents
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant engagement with Naxals, security forces have neutralized eight insurgents in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, according to police reports. The confrontation erupted around 8:30 am in the dense forests within the Gangaloor police jurisdiction.

A tactical anti-Maoist operation, involving the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Cobra 202 unit, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 222 battalion, had been initiated on Friday following intelligence on the presence of armed Naxalites in the West Bastar Division.

As search operations continue in the area, authorities remain on high alert. More details regarding the operation are anticipated as investigations proceed. The local police are maintaining vigilant oversight to ensure ongoing safety and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025