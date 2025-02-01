Revolutionary Union Budget Brings Relief to Middle Class and Boosts Economy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, praised the Union Budget, calling it a 'truly extraordinary' initiative that offers considerable benefits to the poor, middle class, farmers, small traders, and young entrepreneurs. He emphasized the introduction of a tax exemption up to Rs12 lakh as a historic measure favoring middle-class citizens.

The budget is notably reform-driven, structured to support India's rise as the third-largest global economy by 2027. Highlighting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Kumar affirmed the government's commitment to the middle class, evidenced by significant tax reliefs and economic stimuli across various sectors.

Further details include tax simplifications, reductions in customs duties on essential goods, enhancements in Kisan Credit arrangements for farmers, and expanded loan provisions for small traders and businesses. The budget proposes substantial savings for taxpayers, with additional benefits for sectors vital to economic growth and public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)