Union Budget 2025-26: Aiming for Self-Reliance Amidst Challenges

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch has praised the Union Budget 2025-26 as a 'prudent budget amidst challenges,' with a firm focus on propelling the economy towards self-reliance. Presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the budget aims to rejuvenate various sectors, including manufacturing and agriculture.

Among the key announcements was the exemption of annual income up to Rs 12 lakh from income tax. The budget laid out reforms such as increasing the FDI limit in insurance and simplifying tax laws, with enhanced fiscal support for welfare measures.

To diminish reliance on imports, especially in clean tech, the budget emphasizes domestic production of lithium batteries and electric vehicle motors. Significant allocations were made for healthcare and agriculture, with initiatives to bridge rural-urban disparities, including the expansion of the Kisan Credit Card and support for gig workers.

