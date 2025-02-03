Outrage Over Dalit Girl's Murder: Politicians Demand Action in Uttar Pradesh

Three people have been apprehended in connection with the alleged murder of a Dalit girl in Ayodhya, according to local authorities. The incident has sparked significant political criticism, with key Congress figures voicing their disapproval of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition, condemned the brutal act and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Uttar Pradesh of being 'anti-Bahujan', alleging a surge in atrocities in the state. He questioned the administration's failure to heed the victim's family's appeals for help.

The tragedy has prompted calls for justice from various quarters, including Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad, who publicly denounced the crime and discussed the possibility of resigning should justice not be served. The Uttar Pradesh government's handling of the case remains under scrutiny as demands for swift action intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)