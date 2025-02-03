Left Menu

Supreme Court Defers Maha Kumbh Stampede Safety Plea to High Court

The Supreme Court has labeled the Maha Kumbh stampede in Prayagraj as an 'unfortunate incident' but declined to address a plea for enhanced safety measures. The petitioner is advised to seek justice in the Allahabad High Court, where a similar case is already in process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:43 IST
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Monday described the recent stampede at the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, as an "unfortunate incident" but declined to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking enhanced safety protocols for the event. Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar advised moving the Allahabad High Court for further redressal.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, informed that a judicial commission has been established to investigate the incident and noted that a similar petition is already underway at the Allahabad High Court. The plea filed calls for ensuring VIP movements do not endanger regular pilgrims and demands broader access routes.

Filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, the PIL also calls for an official status report on the January 29, 2025, stampede and legal action against those found negligent. The petition outlines systemic administrative failures that may have contributed to the tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of at least 30 individuals and over 60 injuries.

The plea further urges comprehensive safety improvements, including multilingual signs and electronic notifications, to assist pilgrims and requests coordination among states for medical facilities. It highlights the demand for state governments to ensure safety through facilitating centers and deploying medical teams in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

