Global Markets Rattled by Trump's Tariff Escalation

European shares plummeted amid global concerns over U.S. President Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, which could incite a global trade war disrupting economic growth. Major markets including the STOXX 600, FTSE 100, and Wall Street futures joined the decline, while oil prices rose and major currencies fluctuated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 18:29 IST
European markets experienced a sharp decline on Monday, part of a global downturn attributed to fears of a trade war triggered by President Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. The STOXX 600 index of European shares fell 1.3%, marking its steepest drop this year.

Wall Street's leading indicators, S&P 500 and Nasdaq, also showed significant future losses, declining by 1.6%, and small-cap index Russell 2000 fell 2.23%. Notably, Europe's carmakers and technology sectors were hit hard, with some stocks dropping more than 3%.

In response to the U.S. tariffs, Canadian and Mexican leaders announced retaliatory measures, prompting a volatile exchange rate environment. Investors reacted by shifting assets to U.S. dollars, while commodities like oil experienced pricing increases amid uncertain impacts on global trade.

