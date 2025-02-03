Global Markets Rattled by Trump's Tariff Escalation

European markets experienced a sharp decline on Monday, part of a global downturn attributed to fears of a trade war triggered by President Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. The STOXX 600 index of European shares fell 1.3%, marking its steepest drop this year.

Wall Street's leading indicators, S&P 500 and Nasdaq, also showed significant future losses, declining by 1.6%, and small-cap index Russell 2000 fell 2.23%. Notably, Europe's carmakers and technology sectors were hit hard, with some stocks dropping more than 3%.

In response to the U.S. tariffs, Canadian and Mexican leaders announced retaliatory measures, prompting a volatile exchange rate environment. Investors reacted by shifting assets to U.S. dollars, while commodities like oil experienced pricing increases amid uncertain impacts on global trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)