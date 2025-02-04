Trump's Tariff Move: Impact on Oil and Gas Imports

In a significant policy move, President Donald Trump announced on Friday his intentions to impose tariffs on imported oil and gas, expected to take effect around February 18. This development could see changes in the levy on Canadian crude, a primary import for U.S. refiners, particularly in the Midwest region.

The President refrained from naming specific countries affected by these tariffs but hinted at a possible reduction for Canadian crude, revising potential charges downward to 10% from a previously discussed 25%. The impact on U.S. refiners, who heavily depend on Canadian and Mexican crude, remains under scrutiny.

Refiners such as Valero and Phillips 66 are preparing for potential shifts in supply dynamics. Analysts have expressed concerns over potential increased costs to consumers and alterations in fuel production levels as the industry awaits detailed guidelines on the tariffs' reach and implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)