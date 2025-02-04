Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Move: Impact on Oil and Gas Imports

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on oil and gas imports by February 18. The tariffs could affect Canadian crude, which constitutes a significant portion of U.S. imports. This decision may impact U.S. refiners and potentially lead to higher consumer costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 02:19 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 02:19 IST
Trump's Tariff Move: Impact on Oil and Gas Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant policy move, President Donald Trump announced on Friday his intentions to impose tariffs on imported oil and gas, expected to take effect around February 18. This development could see changes in the levy on Canadian crude, a primary import for U.S. refiners, particularly in the Midwest region.

The President refrained from naming specific countries affected by these tariffs but hinted at a possible reduction for Canadian crude, revising potential charges downward to 10% from a previously discussed 25%. The impact on U.S. refiners, who heavily depend on Canadian and Mexican crude, remains under scrutiny.

Refiners such as Valero and Phillips 66 are preparing for potential shifts in supply dynamics. Analysts have expressed concerns over potential increased costs to consumers and alterations in fuel production levels as the industry awaits detailed guidelines on the tariffs' reach and implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025