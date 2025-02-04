Left Menu

U.S. Tariff Threats on Mexico and Canada Paused for Border Enforcement Deals

U.S. President Donald Trump paused tariff threats on Mexico and Canada in exchange for agreements on border security and crime control. Both nations strengthened their border measures to address U.S. concerns. Tariffs on China remain, and further talks with the EU are hinted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 04:40 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 04:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump has temporarily suspended imposing steep tariffs on Mexico and Canada, securing a 30-day pause in exchange for commitments on border and crime enforcement from the neighboring countries. Despite this truce, tariffs on goods from China are still scheduled to take effect imminently.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum agreed to enhance border enforcement and crime-fighting measures to address Trump's demands, temporarily halting the 25% tariffs set for Tuesday. Canada will deploy new technologies and personnel at its U.S. border, while Mexico plans to reinforce its northern frontier with 10,000 National Guard members.

Trump announced his decision as a step to safeguard American interests, averting, for now, an anticipated trade war that could impact all involved economies. While negotiations with Canada and Mexico continue, China faces tariffs starting at 10%, and the EU may be the next target for U.S. trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

