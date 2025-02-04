Bhopal Court Sends Ex-Constable Saurabh Sharma and Associates to Judicial Custody in Corruption Case

Bhopal witnessed a legal development on Tuesday as a session court ordered the judicial custody of former state Transport Department constable Saurabh Sharma and his associates, Chetan Singh Gaur and Sharad Jaiswal, in a prominent corruption case. They are to remain in custody till February 17, as per the directive of District and Additional Sessions Judge (I) Ram Pratap Mishra. The accused appeared before the court after a seven-day remand period.

Previously, the Lokayukta police apprehended Sharma and Gaur on January 28, presenting them to the court and securing a seven-day remand for questioning. Sharad Jaiswal, another associate, surrendered on the same day. On December 23, 2024, summons were issued to Sharma, his wife, mother, and associates by the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta, as a result of a corruption complaint.

Investigations led to significant searches on December 19 and 20, uncovering assets believed to be disproportionate to Sharma's income. Properties worth crores were found across two Bhopal residences. Additionally, authorities seized over Rs 40 crore in gold and Rs 9.86 crore in cash from a car registered to Gaur, discovered near Mendori-Kushalpur Road. The proceedings highlight an intensive crackdown on corruption in the region.

