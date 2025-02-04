Left Menu

Bhopal Court Sends Ex-Constable Saurabh Sharma and Associates to Judicial Custody in Corruption Case

A session court in Bhopal has ordered former constable Saurabh Sharma and his associates to judicial custody over a corruption case. The investigation revealed assets worth crores. The accused were detained following raids by the Lokayukta, escalating to their legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:53 IST
Bhopal Court Sends Ex-Constable Saurabh Sharma and Associates to Judicial Custody in Corruption Case
Representative Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhopal witnessed a legal development on Tuesday as a session court ordered the judicial custody of former state Transport Department constable Saurabh Sharma and his associates, Chetan Singh Gaur and Sharad Jaiswal, in a prominent corruption case. They are to remain in custody till February 17, as per the directive of District and Additional Sessions Judge (I) Ram Pratap Mishra. The accused appeared before the court after a seven-day remand period.

Previously, the Lokayukta police apprehended Sharma and Gaur on January 28, presenting them to the court and securing a seven-day remand for questioning. Sharad Jaiswal, another associate, surrendered on the same day. On December 23, 2024, summons were issued to Sharma, his wife, mother, and associates by the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta, as a result of a corruption complaint.

Investigations led to significant searches on December 19 and 20, uncovering assets believed to be disproportionate to Sharma's income. Properties worth crores were found across two Bhopal residences. Additionally, authorities seized over Rs 40 crore in gold and Rs 9.86 crore in cash from a car registered to Gaur, discovered near Mendori-Kushalpur Road. The proceedings highlight an intensive crackdown on corruption in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025