Delhi High Court Petition Calls for CBI Probe into Alleged Drone Federation Forgery

A Public Interest Litigation filed in Delhi High Court demands a CBI inquiry into the Drone Federation India for allegedly forging government documents to obtain official endorsements. The plea highlights unauthorized issuance of drone pilot certifications and other irregularities, raising concerns over regulatory safety and corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been lodged in the Delhi High Court, urging a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the operations of Drone Federation India (DFI). The plea, filed by RTI activist Tej Pratap Singh, accuses DFI of forging government documents, specifically a No Objection Certificate (NOC), to navigate legal constraints and rebrand themselves as the Drone Federation of India. These allegations point towards a larger issue of misinformation, aimed at creating a facade of governmental backing.

The complaint further asserts that DFI colluded with Pioneer Flying Academy to issue unapproved drone pilot certifications. These certifications, according to the petition, were used by individuals linked to M/s Quidich Innovation Labs to operate drones for covering the Indian Premier League in Dubai. The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority raised doubts about the legitimacy of these certifications with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), though reportedly, no inquiries have been initiated by DGCA.

Despite the mounting allegations, the entity has reportedly organized events such as the Bharat Drone Shakti Event at Uttar Pradesh's Hindon Air Force Station, allegedly using uncertified pilots for operations in restricted zones. The plea underscores the gravity of the accusations, warning of potential threats to drone industry regulatory safety and highlighting concerns of fostering corruption within government sectors. The petitioner alleges ongoing governmental apathy, citing a protest at Jantar Mantar and assurances from DGCA and MOCA officials as responses to their grievance. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

