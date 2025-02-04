Delhi High Court Petition Calls for CBI Probe into Alleged Drone Federation Forgery

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been lodged in the Delhi High Court, urging a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the operations of Drone Federation India (DFI). The plea, filed by RTI activist Tej Pratap Singh, accuses DFI of forging government documents, specifically a No Objection Certificate (NOC), to navigate legal constraints and rebrand themselves as the Drone Federation of India. These allegations point towards a larger issue of misinformation, aimed at creating a facade of governmental backing.

The complaint further asserts that DFI colluded with Pioneer Flying Academy to issue unapproved drone pilot certifications. These certifications, according to the petition, were used by individuals linked to M/s Quidich Innovation Labs to operate drones for covering the Indian Premier League in Dubai. The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority raised doubts about the legitimacy of these certifications with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), though reportedly, no inquiries have been initiated by DGCA.

Despite the mounting allegations, the entity has reportedly organized events such as the Bharat Drone Shakti Event at Uttar Pradesh's Hindon Air Force Station, allegedly using uncertified pilots for operations in restricted zones. The plea underscores the gravity of the accusations, warning of potential threats to drone industry regulatory safety and highlighting concerns of fostering corruption within government sectors. The petitioner alleges ongoing governmental apathy, citing a protest at Jantar Mantar and assurances from DGCA and MOCA officials as responses to their grievance. (ANI)

