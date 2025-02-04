Gujarat High Court Acts Against Viral Atrocity: Social Media Under Fire

The Gujarat High Court has intervened on its own accord regarding a shocking event that transpired in the Dahod district. A tribal woman was brutally beaten, disrobed, and paraded in public by an angry mob, which raised serious concerns about the role of social media in circulating such distressing content.

In a strong message, the division bench of Justices A S Supehia and Gita Gopi highlighted the profound impact such incidents have on the social and mental wellbeing of women. The judges criticized the unrestrained nature of social media that allowed the videos of the atrocity to spread without hindrance. Authorities have been tasked with reporting back on measures taken and future plans to prevent such incidents.

The grim episode unfolded on January 28, sparked by allegations of an affair involving the 35-year-old victim. The police quickly acted by arresting 12 individuals involved, including juveniles, and registering cases for abduction, wrongful confinement, and other violations. Those responsible for filming and sharing the video also face legal action under the Information Technology Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)