Fire Erupts at Kochi Auto Center, Swift Response from Crews

A fire broke out at an automobile service center in Kochi, Kerala. Firefighters promptly arrived to control the blaze. Further information on the cause and any injuries or damages is pending. Crews remain at the scene to ensure safety and prevent any recurrence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:46 IST
Fire Fighters at the place of incident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A sudden blaze erupted at an automobile service center in Kochi, Kerala, late Thursday, prompting a swift response from firefighting crews.

Authorities reported that fire tenders quickly arrived at the scene, working efficiently to contain and control the fire.

As investigations continue, officials are yet to release details regarding the cause of the fire or potential injuries and damages. Firefighting teams persist at the site to prevent any potential flare-ups and guarantee safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

