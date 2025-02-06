Left Menu

Tripura Shines with Innovative Teaching Tools: TLM Exhibition 2023

The State Level TLM Exhibition in Tripura, inaugurated by Chief Minister Manik Saha in Agartala, highlighted over 160 innovative teaching materials. The event saw increased participation, with 7,000 teachers engaging. Top TLMs were awarded, alongside recognitions for foundational literacy research and educational initiatives under the NIPUN Mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:43 IST
Tripura Shines with Innovative Teaching Tools: TLM Exhibition 2023
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the State Level Teaching Learning Material (TLM) exhibition and competition at Agartala's Rabindra Shatabarshi Bhawan, underscoring the state's commitment to innovative education. The event featured over 160 hand-made teaching materials from teachers across all eight districts of Tripura.

The exhibition, now in its second year, has seen remarkable growth. From its inaugural showcase in 2023 with 3,000 teachers, this year the event drew in over 7,000 educators. This surge in participation reflects a growing enthusiasm for integrating innovative teaching tools in schools throughout the state.

Award ceremonies recognized excellence with prizes for the top 10 TLMs, split between Literacy and Numeracy categories. Additional recognitions were given to individuals and institutions for exceptional contributions, with a special mention for the Ramkrishna Mission Vidyalaya's foundational literacy initiatives. The NIPUN Mission also highlighted strides in teacher training and school resource enhancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025