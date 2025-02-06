Tripura Shines with Innovative Teaching Tools: TLM Exhibition 2023

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the State Level Teaching Learning Material (TLM) exhibition and competition at Agartala's Rabindra Shatabarshi Bhawan, underscoring the state's commitment to innovative education. The event featured over 160 hand-made teaching materials from teachers across all eight districts of Tripura.

The exhibition, now in its second year, has seen remarkable growth. From its inaugural showcase in 2023 with 3,000 teachers, this year the event drew in over 7,000 educators. This surge in participation reflects a growing enthusiasm for integrating innovative teaching tools in schools throughout the state.

Award ceremonies recognized excellence with prizes for the top 10 TLMs, split between Literacy and Numeracy categories. Additional recognitions were given to individuals and institutions for exceptional contributions, with a special mention for the Ramkrishna Mission Vidyalaya's foundational literacy initiatives. The NIPUN Mission also highlighted strides in teacher training and school resource enhancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)