Tripura Shines with Innovative Teaching Tools: TLM Exhibition 2023
The State Level TLM Exhibition in Tripura, inaugurated by Chief Minister Manik Saha in Agartala, highlighted over 160 innovative teaching materials. The event saw increased participation, with 7,000 teachers engaging. Top TLMs were awarded, alongside recognitions for foundational literacy research and educational initiatives under the NIPUN Mission.
- Country:
- India
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the State Level Teaching Learning Material (TLM) exhibition and competition at Agartala's Rabindra Shatabarshi Bhawan, underscoring the state's commitment to innovative education. The event featured over 160 hand-made teaching materials from teachers across all eight districts of Tripura.
The exhibition, now in its second year, has seen remarkable growth. From its inaugural showcase in 2023 with 3,000 teachers, this year the event drew in over 7,000 educators. This surge in participation reflects a growing enthusiasm for integrating innovative teaching tools in schools throughout the state.
Award ceremonies recognized excellence with prizes for the top 10 TLMs, split between Literacy and Numeracy categories. Additional recognitions were given to individuals and institutions for exceptional contributions, with a special mention for the Ramkrishna Mission Vidyalaya's foundational literacy initiatives. The NIPUN Mission also highlighted strides in teacher training and school resource enhancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP's middle class manifesto demands ending GST on essential items and higher education subsidy: Arvind Kejriwal.
AAP releases manifesto for middle class, raises 7 demands from Centre including those related to education, health, tax rebate, pension.
Educational Woes in PoGB: A Call for Reform
Rajnath Singh Champions Educational Revolution with 100 New Sainik Schools
Private Sector Partnerships Boost Education Through Donations of School Shoes and Stationery