Safran to Showcase Cutting-Edge Aerospace Innovations at Aero India 2025

Safran, a global giant in the Aerospace, Defense, and Space sectors, is poised to make a substantial impression at the upcoming Aero India 2025. Scheduled from February 10 to 14 at Bangalore's Air Force Station Yelahanka, Safran plans to unveil its latest innovations in Hall B, aiming to strengthen technological partnerships within India's aerospace and defense landscape, according to an official release.

Boasting a rich heritage of engineering excellence, Safran extends its influence across 30 countries, leading in the design and production of sophisticated aircraft engines and defense solutions. The company powers both military and civilian aviation sectors, notably with its LEAP engines, a product of the 50/50 joint venture CFM International, alongside GE Aerospace. In India, Safran emerges as a pivotal supporter of national security and civil aviation growth, housing 17 facilities and over 2400 employees, and maintaining strong collaborations with Indian defense and aerospace entities.

Committed to the 'Make in India' initiative, championed by PM Narendra Modi, Safran actively supports indigenous manufacturing and technology transfers, investing in local infrastructure and talent development. At Aero India 2025, Safran will showcase a wide array of products, including advanced jet engines, avionics, and landing gear systems, all reinforcing its dedication to fostering India's self-reliance in aerospace and defense, the release concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)