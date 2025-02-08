Left Menu

Boosting Consumption: A New Era of Financial Policy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced fiscal and monetary measures to boost consumption and private investment. The budget includes significant income tax cuts benefiting middle-class taxpayers, while the Reserve Bank's policy rate cut aims to support growth. This coordinated effort signals potential recovery in consumer demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 16:01 IST
Boosting Consumption: A New Era of Financial Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized that recent fiscal and monetary measures are set to invigorate consumption and galvanize private investment. In early February, she presented a budget with significant income tax relief for the middle class, reducing tax liability for individuals earning up to Rs 12.75 lakh annually, benefitting one crore taxpayers.

Complementing these fiscal steps, the Reserve Bank cut the policy rate by 25 basis points, marking the first reduction in five years, aimed at fostering growth. Minister Sitharaman highlighted that early business feedback showed increased orders for fast-moving consumer goods, indicating a potential surge in consumption.

Both the government and the Reserve Bank of India are committed to sustained, coordinated efforts to bolster growth and manage inflation. This synergy between fiscal and monetary policies is expected to create traction, sparking a consumption-led economic cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025