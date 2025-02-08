Boosting Consumption: A New Era of Financial Policy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized that recent fiscal and monetary measures are set to invigorate consumption and galvanize private investment. In early February, she presented a budget with significant income tax relief for the middle class, reducing tax liability for individuals earning up to Rs 12.75 lakh annually, benefitting one crore taxpayers.

Complementing these fiscal steps, the Reserve Bank cut the policy rate by 25 basis points, marking the first reduction in five years, aimed at fostering growth. Minister Sitharaman highlighted that early business feedback showed increased orders for fast-moving consumer goods, indicating a potential surge in consumption.

Both the government and the Reserve Bank of India are committed to sustained, coordinated efforts to bolster growth and manage inflation. This synergy between fiscal and monetary policies is expected to create traction, sparking a consumption-led economic cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)