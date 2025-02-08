BJP's Landmark Victory in Delhi: A Historic Political Shift

In a sweeping political upheaval, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has clinched a historic victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, ending a 27-year absence from power in the National Capital Territory. Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, extended her congratulations to Delhi citizens, citing the win as evidence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effective leadership and fulfilled guarantees.

Devi underscored the public's faith in Modi's commitments to address critical issues, including the rejuvenation of the Yamuna River and enhancing the living conditions for slum residents. The victory underscores a broader confidence in BJP's governance at both the central and state levels. The party's dedication to addressing key local challenges has played a pivotal role in their success.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in addressing BJP's leadership and supporters, celebrated the election results as an affirmation of 'good governance' while criticizing the previous administration of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its alleged 'lies and deception'. With 48 out of 70 seats, BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and other leaders commemorated the victory as a significant milestone in Delhi's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)