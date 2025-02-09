Drought Woes: Shimla's Apple Production at Risk Amid Weather Shifts

In Shimla, the lingering dry spell has left farmers anxious about their apple crops, which now face diminished yields.

Essential cooling hours for both traditional and early apple varieties have been lacking this season, leaving orchardists unable to start new plantations, according to Harish Chauhan, President of the Fruit Vegetable Flower Growers Association.

With traditional varieties still dominant in the state, weather anomalies, including a significant rain deficit over recent months, coalesce to jeopardize the apple output, prompting calls for government intervention to declare the region drought-affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)