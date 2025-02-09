Drought Woes: Shimla's Apple Production at Risk Amid Weather Shifts
Shimla farmers are facing a potential crisis with their apple crops due to a prolonged dry spell and inadequate chilling hours. Traditional apple varieties require specific cooling times, which haven't been met, resulting in restricted plantations and fears of reduced yields. Recent weather patterns have shown deficits in rain, affecting apple and other crops.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-02-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 18:13 IST
- Country:
- India
In Shimla, the lingering dry spell has left farmers anxious about their apple crops, which now face diminished yields.
Essential cooling hours for both traditional and early apple varieties have been lacking this season, leaving orchardists unable to start new plantations, according to Harish Chauhan, President of the Fruit Vegetable Flower Growers Association.
With traditional varieties still dominant in the state, weather anomalies, including a significant rain deficit over recent months, coalesce to jeopardize the apple output, prompting calls for government intervention to declare the region drought-affected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Considers Tree Transplantation for Supreme Court Expansion
V Vijaysai Reddy Resigns from Rajya Sabha to Pursue Agriculture
Illegal Kidney Transplantation Racket Busted at Private Hospital
YSR Congress Leader V Vijaysai Reddy Exits Politics, Focuses on Agriculture
Justice B V Nagarathna says burial of a converted Christian in Chhattisgarh can be held in private agriculture land of family.