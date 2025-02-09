Ram Nath Kovind's Connection with Bihar and Vision for Cooperative Farming

Former President Ram Nath Kovind expressed a deep sense of connection with Bihar, attributing his life's achievements to the unwavering support of its people. On Sunday, while attending an event in East Champaran organized by the local Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kovind reminisced about being fondly referred to as the 'Bihari Rashtrapati' during his tenure.

Kovind shared a significant moment when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated him on becoming President, noting the historic fact that he was the first Governor of Bihar to directly assume the country's highest office. Kovind acknowledged another trailblazer, Zakir Hussain, who had also served as Governor of Bihar before becoming President but took a different path via the Vice Presidency.

The former President stressed the potential impact of the recent Union budget on agriculture, which he believes will aid a large segment of the population, particularly in Bihar. He called for a shift towards cooperative farming, crucial for the marginal farmers who dominate Bihar's agricultural landscape. Kovind also praised Krishi Vigyan Kendras for their role in equipping farmers with essential knowledge to boost productivity amidst climate challenges. He highlighted the enduring legacy of Champaran in Indian history, underlining its transformation of Gandhi into the Mahatma.

