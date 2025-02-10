Australia Champions Trade Ties to Combat U.S. Tariffs
Australia's trade minister argues that its steel and aluminium exports to the U.S. are essential for American job creation and defense collaboration, as Canberra seeks exemptions from U.S. tariffs. The push for free trade aligns with U.S.-Australia security interests, including joint submarine production under the AUKUS pact.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 08:46 IST
Australia is urging the United States to reconsider its tariff plan, emphasizing that steel and aluminum exports fuel American job growth and support defense alliances.
Trade Minister Don Farrell highlighted Australia's strategic defense ties with the U.S., citing economic benefits and shared security interests from free trade.
As discussions continue, U.S. market access remains a focal point, with the AUKUS submarine project underscoring the importance of integrated defense strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
