Australia Champions Trade Ties to Combat U.S. Tariffs

Australia is urging the United States to reconsider its tariff plan, emphasizing that steel and aluminum exports fuel American job growth and support defense alliances.

Trade Minister Don Farrell highlighted Australia's strategic defense ties with the U.S., citing economic benefits and shared security interests from free trade.

As discussions continue, U.S. market access remains a focal point, with the AUKUS submarine project underscoring the importance of integrated defense strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)