Left Menu

ONGC and BP Ink Strategic Pact for Global Energy Collaboration

State-owned ONGC has partnered with global oil major BP to collaborate in exploration, production, and trading of energy resources, both in India and internationally. This MoU aims to bolster output from India's flagship fields and explore additional opportunities in deep-water exploration and other energy vectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:34 IST
ONGC and BP Ink Strategic Pact for Global Energy Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) announced on Monday a strategic agreement with global oil giant BP. The pact focuses on collaboration in exploration, production, trading, and other energy sectors, both domestically and internationally.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) follows BP's selection as a technical service provider to boost the output of ONGC's Mumbai High oil and gas field. Under the three-year agreement, the companies will explore deep-water opportunities, field optimization, and potential bids under India's Open Acreage Licensing Program.

The decision to collaborate was formalized on the eve of India Energy Week, attended by ONGC Chairman and CEO Arun Kumar Singh and BP Executive Vice President William Lin. The partnership also considers strategic trading and other energy vectors, such as carbon sequestration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025