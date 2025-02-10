Extended Procurement Boosts Support for Farmers in Key Indian States

The Indian government has lengthened procurement deadlines for soyabean in Maharashtra and Telangana, and for groundnut in Gujarat and Karnataka. This decision is meant to safeguard the interests of local farmers during the ongoing procurement period.

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, confirmed these extensions, which are part of the broader PM-AASHA scheme. This initiative supports farmers by ensuring they receive fair prices and helps stabilize vital commodity markets.

The plan includes the continuation of similar procurement measures across different regions and aims at boosting domestic production of pulses and oilseeds, ultimately reducing the nation's reliance on imports. The extensions have already benefited thousands of farmers across several states.

(With inputs from agencies.)