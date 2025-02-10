Left Menu

Extended Procurement Boosts Support for Farmers in Key Indian States

The Indian government has extended procurement deadlines for soyabean and groundnut in various states to protect farmer interests. These extensions, part of the PM-AASHA scheme, aim to ensure fair pricing and stabilize essential commodity markets while increasing domestic production and reducing import dependence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:03 IST
Extended Procurement Boosts Support for Farmers in Key Indian States
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has lengthened procurement deadlines for soyabean in Maharashtra and Telangana, and for groundnut in Gujarat and Karnataka. This decision is meant to safeguard the interests of local farmers during the ongoing procurement period.

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, confirmed these extensions, which are part of the broader PM-AASHA scheme. This initiative supports farmers by ensuring they receive fair prices and helps stabilize vital commodity markets.

The plan includes the continuation of similar procurement measures across different regions and aims at boosting domestic production of pulses and oilseeds, ultimately reducing the nation's reliance on imports. The extensions have already benefited thousands of farmers across several states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025