Steel Stocks Surge Amid Fresh Tariff Moves by Trump

Major U.S. stock indexes rallied on Monday, led by gains in steel and aluminum stocks, following President Trump's announcement of 25% tariffs on imports of these metals. The move has sparked significant responses from various sectors, with potential impacts on the broader U.S. economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move this week, major U.S. stock indexes rebounded on Monday, thanks to a surge in steelmaker shares. The rise followed U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration of 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, an escalation in his ongoing trade strategy.

Key industry players responded swiftly, with U.S. Steel climbing 3.6% in premarket trading and other steelmakers like Cleveland-Cliffs and Nucor witnessing notable gains. While aluminum producer Alcoa saw a rise of 4.3%, the President's trade policy is poised to shake up international economic relations.

In economic circles, discussions center around the potential impact on growth, as the Federal Reserve keeps a watchful eye. Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming testimony is expected to clarify the direction of monetary policy amidst these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

