Baramulla MP Granted Temporary Release for Parliament Session Amidst Hunger Strike Resolution

Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer, imprisoned in a terror funding case, received a two-day custody parole to attend the parliament session, ending his 11-day hunger strike. The parole, approved by the Delhi High Court under strict conditions, aims to ensure representation for Baramulla's 18 lakh residents in parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 21:52 IST
Baramulla MP Granted Temporary Release for Parliament Session Amidst Hunger Strike Resolution
Jammu and Kashmir MLA Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer has been granted a two-day custody parole to partake in the ongoing parliament budget session. This decision emanates from the Delhi High Court and culminates an 11-day hunger strike taken up by the MP while incarcerated in Tihar Jail over a terror funding case.

The court, chaired by Justice Vikas Mahajan, expressed that Engineer will be under strict police escort for the duration of his parole. The court order imposes several stipulations including a ban on the use of mobile phones, landlines, and the Internet, as well as prohibiting any media interaction.

This temporary release has been seen as a means to facilitate representation for the 18 lakh constituents of Baramulla, who have been devoid of their voice in parliament. Nonetheless, the National Investigation Agency opposed the parole, arguing that Engineer had not planned any specific speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

