BJP Leader Criticizes Struggling INDIA Bloc Amid Fragmentation

In a sharp critique of the INDIA bloc, BJP leader Prakash Reddy on Tuesday scrutinized the coalition's struggles, labeling their current state as a 'dark phase.' He pointed to instances, such as the Delhi elections, where the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress ran against each other despite being allied at the national level.

Reddy expounded on analyses from political circles that suggest the INDIA alliance might not stand united in forthcoming elections in states including Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi. He asserted that the bloc's inability to collaborate in these regions signifies its fragile existence following its initial success in the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP leader further cited West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's declaration to contest state elections independently as evidence of the alliance's fragmentation. Reddy blamed the internal divisions on Congress, suggesting regional parties are increasingly opting to chart their own electoral courses, diminishing the alliance's cohesion.

(With inputs from agencies.)