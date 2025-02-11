Left Menu

BJP Leader Criticizes Struggling INDIA Bloc Amid Fragmentation

BJP leader Prakash Reddy critiqued the INDIA bloc for internal conflicts, highlighting the alliance's struggles in elections across states like Delhi and Maharashtra. He attributed the fragmentation to Congress's influence and regional parties opting for independent paths. Reddy cited Mamata Banerjee's decision to contest West Bengal elections alone as a significant blow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 11:03 IST
BJP Leader Criticizes Struggling INDIA Bloc Amid Fragmentation
BJP leader Prakash Reddy. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of the INDIA bloc, BJP leader Prakash Reddy on Tuesday scrutinized the coalition's struggles, labeling their current state as a 'dark phase.' He pointed to instances, such as the Delhi elections, where the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress ran against each other despite being allied at the national level.

Reddy expounded on analyses from political circles that suggest the INDIA alliance might not stand united in forthcoming elections in states including Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi. He asserted that the bloc's inability to collaborate in these regions signifies its fragile existence following its initial success in the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP leader further cited West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's declaration to contest state elections independently as evidence of the alliance's fragmentation. Reddy blamed the internal divisions on Congress, suggesting regional parties are increasingly opting to chart their own electoral courses, diminishing the alliance's cohesion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025