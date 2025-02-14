BHEL Secures Massive Order for Telangana Thermal Power Project

State-run engineering behemoth Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) announced on Friday a significant win, bagging a 6,700 crore contract from Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) to establish an 800 MW thermal power unit in Telangana's Mancherial district.

This major undertaking encapsulates BHEL's roles in design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and installation, right through to commissioning, including comprehensive civil construction tasks. Positioned next to existing 2x600 MW units established by BHEL in 2016, this project is pivotal for the region's power landscape.

A testament to BHEL's prowess, it currently operates over 75% of Telangana's coal-based power facilities. As a cornerstone in India's energy infrastructure, contributing 1,70,000 MW of utility power across the nation, BHEL reinforces India's stride towards energy self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)