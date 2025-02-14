Left Menu

BHEL Secures Massive Order for Telangana Thermal Power Project

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has secured a 6,700 crore order from Singareni Collieries Company to set up an 800 MW thermal power unit in Telangana. The project includes design, engineering, manufacturing, and commissioning. BHEL has installed over 75% of coal-based power sets in the state.

  • India

State-run engineering behemoth Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) announced on Friday a significant win, bagging a 6,700 crore contract from Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) to establish an 800 MW thermal power unit in Telangana's Mancherial district.

This major undertaking encapsulates BHEL's roles in design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and installation, right through to commissioning, including comprehensive civil construction tasks. Positioned next to existing 2x600 MW units established by BHEL in 2016, this project is pivotal for the region's power landscape.

A testament to BHEL's prowess, it currently operates over 75% of Telangana's coal-based power facilities. As a cornerstone in India's energy infrastructure, contributing 1,70,000 MW of utility power across the nation, BHEL reinforces India's stride towards energy self-reliance.

