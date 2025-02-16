Diplomatic Moves: Finance Talks in Saudi Arabia

In a significant diplomatic move, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov arrived in Saudi Arabia to participate in an event ahead of pivotal talks between the United States and Russia. The discussions aim to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, marking a critical juncture in international relations.

Siluanov was speaking at the AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies, an event organized by the Saudi Ministry of Finance and the International Monetary Fund. This platform serves as a backdrop for resolving one of the most pressing global conflicts that has persisted for nearly three years.

The planned talks in Saudi Arabia, involving U.S. and Russian officials, are expected to explore pathways to cease the prolonged war in Ukraine. A member of the U.S. legislature and an informed source confirmed the meeting's agenda, emphasizing the growing role of Saudi Arabia in mediating significant international issues.

