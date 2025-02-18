Left Menu

LNG Tanker Braves Red Sea amid Geopolitical Tensions

A Liberian-flagged LNG tanker, Trader III, is navigating through the Red Sea, becoming the second vessel this year to take this route amidst escalating tensions with Yemen-based Houthi militants. The Suez Canal has emerged as a crucial link for LNG transportation between Europe and Asia.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Liberian-flagged liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker, known as Trader III, is making its way through the Red Sea. This journey marks it as only the second vessel of its kind to sail this route this year, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The risk-laden voyage comes after Houthi militants based in Yemen began targeting tankers in the area, backing Gazan militants in their conflict with Israel. The Trader III had passed through the Suez Canal on February 14 and is now headed towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait, as per ship-tracking data from LSEG and Kpler.

The route, previously avoided due to security concerns, connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean, forming a critical shipping pathway between Europe and Asia. The precise destination of the Trader III remains unspecified. The tanker had last loaded a cargo in Brazil for delivery to Turkey at the end of January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

