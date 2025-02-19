Rebuilding Gaza: A $53 Billion Challenge After Conflict

In the aftermath of the prolonged 15-month conflict between Israel and Hamas, an assessment reveals that over $50 billion will be essential to reconstruct Gaza. This comprehensive report was released by the United Nations, the European Union, and the World Bank on Tuesday.

The Interim Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (IRDNA) identifies a pressing requirement of $53.2 billion for Gaza's recovery. Notably, $20 billion is needed within the first three years. The assessment follows Israel's military campaign launched in retaliation to the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack, which resulted in significant casualties and captives.

The report underscores the massive destruction, highlighting that more than half the rebuilding cost, approximately $29.9 billion, is critical for repairing infrastructure and housing. It further estimates $19.1 billion to address social and economic losses in areas such as health and education, emphasizing the complex path to recovery.

