Left Menu

Rebuilding Gaza: A $53 Billion Challenge After Conflict

An assessment by the United Nations, EU, and World Bank estimates that $53.2 billion is needed over a decade to rebuild Gaza after the Israel-Hamas conflict. The report highlights extensive damage, with $29.9 billion required for infrastructure and $19.1 billion for social and economic recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 00:27 IST
Rebuilding Gaza: A $53 Billion Challenge After Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the aftermath of the prolonged 15-month conflict between Israel and Hamas, an assessment reveals that over $50 billion will be essential to reconstruct Gaza. This comprehensive report was released by the United Nations, the European Union, and the World Bank on Tuesday.

The Interim Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (IRDNA) identifies a pressing requirement of $53.2 billion for Gaza's recovery. Notably, $20 billion is needed within the first three years. The assessment follows Israel's military campaign launched in retaliation to the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack, which resulted in significant casualties and captives.

The report underscores the massive destruction, highlighting that more than half the rebuilding cost, approximately $29.9 billion, is critical for repairing infrastructure and housing. It further estimates $19.1 billion to address social and economic losses in areas such as health and education, emphasizing the complex path to recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025