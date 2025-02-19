Madhya Pradesh Police Strike: Three Women Naxals Killed

In a decisive encounter in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, three women Naxals were killed by the Hawk Force and police, marking a notable success against insurgency. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav shared the operations' outcomes, highlighting the recovery of three firearms and various items of use from the site. The engagement unfolded near the Raunda Forest Camp within the Supkhar Forest Range under Garhi police station limits.

Authorities believe more Naxals were injured during the clash, but they managed to escape, utilizing the dense forest cover. Consequently, an intensive search is being conducted by over a dozen teams comprising Hawk Force, CRPF, CoBRA, and the District Police force to locate the fugitives, police sources confirmed. The operation underscores the state government's commitment to intensifying efforts against Naxal groups.

Chief Minister Yadav commended the state police's courageous action, emphasizing alignment with a national campaign spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to eradicate Naxalism by 2026. "Congratulations to Madhya Pradesh Police for their dedication," Yadav stated, reiterating the government's resolve to leave no sanctuary for insurgents in the state. The continued pursuit of remaining elements marks a strategic push towards lasting peace and security in the region.

