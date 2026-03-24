NTPC Green Energy and Nxtra Data Join Forces for Renewable Ventures
NTPC Green Energy Limited and Nxtra Data have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on renewable energy projects. The agreement aims to supply round-the-clock renewable power to Nxtra's datacenters across India. This collaboration reflects a strategic move towards enhancing sustainable energy solutions on a pan-India basis.
- Country:
- India
NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) and Nxtra Data have embarked on a promising collaboration in the renewable energy sector. A memorandum of understanding was inked between Sarit Maheshwari, CEO of NGEL, and Ashish Arora, CEO of Nxtra, signaling a united front towards cleaner energy initiatives.
The agreement is strategically designed to explore and develop renewable energy projects that ensure a continuous supply of eco-friendly power to Nxtra's datacenters across India. This is a significant step for both companies, aiming to bolster their commitment to sustainable energy.
This partnership underlines the growing focus on renewable resources in addressing energy needs, providing an innovative solution to power demands for data centers nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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