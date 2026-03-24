NTPC Green Energy and Nxtra Data Join Forces for Renewable Ventures

NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) and Nxtra Data have embarked on a promising collaboration in the renewable energy sector. A memorandum of understanding was inked between Sarit Maheshwari, CEO of NGEL, and Ashish Arora, CEO of Nxtra, signaling a united front towards cleaner energy initiatives.

The agreement is strategically designed to explore and develop renewable energy projects that ensure a continuous supply of eco-friendly power to Nxtra's datacenters across India. This is a significant step for both companies, aiming to bolster their commitment to sustainable energy.

This partnership underlines the growing focus on renewable resources in addressing energy needs, providing an innovative solution to power demands for data centers nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)