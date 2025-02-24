Torrent Power Expands Renewable Horizons with New Subsidiary

In a strategic move to bolster its renewable energy portfolio, Torrent Power has announced the establishment of a new subsidiary, Torrent Urja 32 Pvt Ltd, through its arm Torrent Green Energy.

According to a regulatory filing, Torrent Urja 32 Pvt Ltd was registered with the Registrar of Companies in Gujarat at Ahmedabad on February 12, 2025, and is focused on generating electricity from renewable sources. While the operational activities are yet to commence, the company's authorized and paid-up share capital stands at Rs 5 lakh.

This development signifies Torrent Power's ongoing commitment to expanding its footprint in the renewable energy sector, a crucial step towards sustainable energy solutions in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)