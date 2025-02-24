Tata Communications Raises Rs 465 Crore through Commercial Papers
Tata Communications has announced the issuance of commercial papers to garner Rs 465 crore. Issued on February 21, these papers are set for redemption by May 23, 2025, and are listed on the National Stock Exchange. Each security has a face value of Rs 5 lakh, with a 7.47% annual discount.
Tata Communications has successfully raised Rs 465 crore by issuing commercial papers, as announced on Monday.
These papers, issued on February 21, 2025, will reach maturity on May 23 of the same year, with their listing secured on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited by February 24.
The securities, which bear a face value of Rs 5 lakh each, are available at an annual discount rate of 7.47%, providing attractive investment opportunities.
