Tata Communications Raises Rs 465 Crore through Commercial Papers

Tata Communications has successfully raised Rs 465 crore by issuing commercial papers, as announced on Monday.

These papers, issued on February 21, 2025, will reach maturity on May 23 of the same year, with their listing secured on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited by February 24.

The securities, which bear a face value of Rs 5 lakh each, are available at an annual discount rate of 7.47%, providing attractive investment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)