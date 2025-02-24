Left Menu

Tata Communications Raises Rs 465 Crore through Commercial Papers

Tata Communications has announced the issuance of commercial papers to garner Rs 465 crore. Issued on February 21, these papers are set for redemption by May 23, 2025, and are listed on the National Stock Exchange. Each security has a face value of Rs 5 lakh, with a 7.47% annual discount.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Communications has successfully raised Rs 465 crore by issuing commercial papers, as announced on Monday.

These papers, issued on February 21, 2025, will reach maturity on May 23 of the same year, with their listing secured on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited by February 24.

The securities, which bear a face value of Rs 5 lakh each, are available at an annual discount rate of 7.47%, providing attractive investment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025