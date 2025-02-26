Nasdaq Hits 6-Week Low Amid Economic Uncertainty and Rising Euro
Major Wall Street indexes, including the tech-focused Nasdaq, fell as Treasury yields and economic growth indicators showed troubling signs. European shares gained following Germany's election results. Concerns over U.S. policies on China and soft economic data pressured the market further, while oil and gold prices also declined.
On Tuesday, major Wall Street indexes, notably the Nasdaq, hit a six-week low amid mixed economic signals and looming uncertainties regarding the Trump administration's policies.
In contrast, European shares climbed following a favorable election outcome in Germany. However, oil prices declined by about 3%, reflecting concerns over U.S. tariffs.
Investor apprehension grew as President Trump's directive limiting Chinese investments in strategic U.S. sectors added to market jitters. Meanwhile, European shares showed modest gains, supported by bank and healthcare sectors.
