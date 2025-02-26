Nasdaq Hits 6-Week Low Amid Economic Uncertainty and Rising Euro

On Tuesday, major Wall Street indexes, notably the Nasdaq, hit a six-week low amid mixed economic signals and looming uncertainties regarding the Trump administration's policies.

In contrast, European shares climbed following a favorable election outcome in Germany. However, oil prices declined by about 3%, reflecting concerns over U.S. tariffs.

Investor apprehension grew as President Trump's directive limiting Chinese investments in strategic U.S. sectors added to market jitters. Meanwhile, European shares showed modest gains, supported by bank and healthcare sectors.

