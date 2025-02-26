Left Menu

Nasdaq Hits 6-Week Low Amid Economic Uncertainty and Rising Euro

Major Wall Street indexes, including the tech-focused Nasdaq, fell as Treasury yields and economic growth indicators showed troubling signs. European shares gained following Germany's election results. Concerns over U.S. policies on China and soft economic data pressured the market further, while oil and gold prices also declined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 01:54 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 01:54 IST
Nasdaq Hits 6-Week Low Amid Economic Uncertainty and Rising Euro
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, major Wall Street indexes, notably the Nasdaq, hit a six-week low amid mixed economic signals and looming uncertainties regarding the Trump administration's policies.

In contrast, European shares climbed following a favorable election outcome in Germany. However, oil prices declined by about 3%, reflecting concerns over U.S. tariffs.

Investor apprehension grew as President Trump's directive limiting Chinese investments in strategic U.S. sectors added to market jitters. Meanwhile, European shares showed modest gains, supported by bank and healthcare sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025