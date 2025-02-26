BP's Controversial Shift: Slashing Green Ventures for Oil Gains

British energy titan BP has confirmed a significant shift in its business strategy, choosing to scale back on green investments while ramping up its oil and gas production. This decision, aimed at boosting its lackluster share price, has sparked outrage among climate advocates.

CEO Murray Auchincloss stated BP will narrow its net zero spending from USD 5 billion to USD 2 billion annually, while amplifying oil and gas investments by roughly 20 percent to USD 10 billion. He emphasized the focus will be on high-returning ventures to generate long-term shareholder value.

The shift deviates from BP's previous commitment under former CEO Bernard Looney to reduce fossil fuel production. The move was expected to regain investor support, but shares fell by 0.8 percent amidst sharp criticism from environmentalists who see it as a step back for climate progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)