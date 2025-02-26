BP's Controversial Shift: Slashing Green Ventures for Oil Gains
BP announced a strategic pivot away from net zero investments, choosing to increase funding for oil and gas, aiming to boost investor confidence amidst a falling share price. This move has raised concerns among climate activists who argue it undermines efforts towards a sustainable future.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British energy titan BP has confirmed a significant shift in its business strategy, choosing to scale back on green investments while ramping up its oil and gas production. This decision, aimed at boosting its lackluster share price, has sparked outrage among climate advocates.
CEO Murray Auchincloss stated BP will narrow its net zero spending from USD 5 billion to USD 2 billion annually, while amplifying oil and gas investments by roughly 20 percent to USD 10 billion. He emphasized the focus will be on high-returning ventures to generate long-term shareholder value.
The shift deviates from BP's previous commitment under former CEO Bernard Looney to reduce fossil fuel production. The move was expected to regain investor support, but shares fell by 0.8 percent amidst sharp criticism from environmentalists who see it as a step back for climate progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BP
- energy
- oil
- gas
- climate
- investments
- shareholder
- renewables
- strategy
- green
ALSO READ
AfDB Approves Over $31M to Boost Climate Resilience in Four African Nations
Challenges like terrorism, cyber-crime, climate-induced disasters transcend borders: Rajnath Singh at Defence Ministers' Conclave.
How AI is Shaping Climate Resilience and Driving Smarter Energy Management
Climate's Impact on Pregnancy Duration: New Insights
Karnataka: A Beacon for Future-Ready Investments