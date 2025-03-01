Left Menu

Swift Avalanche Rescue Operation in Uttarakhand's Chamoli District

In Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, a swift rescue operation saved 33 BRO workers trapped by an avalanche. Efforts continue for the remaining 22. The state government, led by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, is actively involved, providing helplines for assistance. Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirms the priority to ensure safety and rescue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 10:18 IST
Swift Avalanche Rescue Operation in Uttarakhand's Chamoli District
Army Conducts Rescue Operation at Badrinath Avalanche Site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an urgent rescue operation in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, authorities successfully saved 33 workers from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) who were trapped under an avalanche near Mana village. According to Vinod Kumar Suman, State Disaster Management Secretary, 55 workers were present, with two on leave during the incident.

Rescue efforts are ongoing for 22 additional workers still affected by the avalanche, as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami closely monitors the situation from his residence. He maintains constant communication with rescuers and ensures operational efficiency as the state government sets up helplines for public assistance.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has emphasized the priority of the government to safely rescue those trapped by the glacier burst. He has been in talks with Chief Minister Dhami, as well as the Directors General of ITBP and NDRF, to coordinate response efforts effectively as the rescue operation advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025