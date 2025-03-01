Swift Avalanche Rescue Operation in Uttarakhand's Chamoli District

In an urgent rescue operation in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, authorities successfully saved 33 workers from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) who were trapped under an avalanche near Mana village. According to Vinod Kumar Suman, State Disaster Management Secretary, 55 workers were present, with two on leave during the incident.

Rescue efforts are ongoing for 22 additional workers still affected by the avalanche, as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami closely monitors the situation from his residence. He maintains constant communication with rescuers and ensures operational efficiency as the state government sets up helplines for public assistance.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has emphasized the priority of the government to safely rescue those trapped by the glacier burst. He has been in talks with Chief Minister Dhami, as well as the Directors General of ITBP and NDRF, to coordinate response efforts effectively as the rescue operation advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)