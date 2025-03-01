NTPC's Solar Milestone: Shambu ki Burj-2 Goes Fully Operational

State-owned energy leader NTPC announced that its subsidiary, NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL), has fully operationalized the 300 MW Shambu ki Burj-2 Solar PV Project. This achievement follows the activation of its final 18.32 MW capacity.

As a result, NTPC's total installed and commercial capacity has surged to 77,411.50 MW, as confirmed in a regulatory statement. Located in Bikaner, Rajasthan, the final solar capacity was operational from March 1, 2025.

The preceding capacities of 150 MW, 98.78 MW, and 32.90 MW were previously commissioned and operationalized in phases, marking significant milestones in NTPC's renewable energy endeavours.

