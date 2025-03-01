Crackdown on Corruption: Haryana Officials Suspended After Exam Paper Leak Scandal

In a decisive crackdown, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday announced the suspension of 25 police officials, including four Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and three Station House Officers (SHOs), implicated in the Haryana Board exam paper leak case. The government has adopted a zero-tolerance stance on the issue, Saini emphasized.

Saini confirmed that First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged against four outsiders and eight students, with ongoing investigations. Additionally, FIRs are filed against four government school and one private school invigilators, all of whom have been suspended. Two center supervisors have also faced suspension, signaling a comprehensive probe.

In a separate address, Saini highlighted discussions with district collectors about unseasonal adverse weather affecting farmers. He instructed DCs to assess affected areas for timely compensation, reflecting the administration's responsive approach to crises triggered by natural calamities. The leaked exams occurred on February 27 and 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)