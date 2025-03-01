Left Menu

Crackdown on Corruption: Haryana Officials Suspended After Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the suspension of 25 police officials, including DSPs and SHOs, linked to the Haryana Board exam paper leak. FIRs are filed against students and invigilators involved. The government promises strict action and compensation for farmers affected by recent unseasonal weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 23:25 IST
Crackdown on Corruption: Haryana Officials Suspended After Exam Paper Leak Scandal
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive crackdown, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday announced the suspension of 25 police officials, including four Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and three Station House Officers (SHOs), implicated in the Haryana Board exam paper leak case. The government has adopted a zero-tolerance stance on the issue, Saini emphasized.

Saini confirmed that First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged against four outsiders and eight students, with ongoing investigations. Additionally, FIRs are filed against four government school and one private school invigilators, all of whom have been suspended. Two center supervisors have also faced suspension, signaling a comprehensive probe.

In a separate address, Saini highlighted discussions with district collectors about unseasonal adverse weather affecting farmers. He instructed DCs to assess affected areas for timely compensation, reflecting the administration's responsive approach to crises triggered by natural calamities. The leaked exams occurred on February 27 and 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025