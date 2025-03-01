Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Congress Demands Justice in Gruesome Haryana Murder

A major political controversy has erupted after an unidentified woman's body was found in a suitcase in Haryana's Rohtak. The Congress party claims the victim was a party worker, Himani Narwal. Congress leaders demand a high-level investigation, criticizing the state’s law and order situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 23:27 IST
Body of woman found in Rohtak in a suitcase (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A political storm has ensued in Haryana after the discovery of a woman's body in a suitcase in Rohtak, igniting allegations from the Congress party. They claim the victim was Himani Narwal, a party worker with ties to senior figures including Rahul Gandhi.

The body, found near the Sampla bus stand, was initially reported to local police, who are investigating it as a murder case. Preliminary findings suggest the victim was aged between 20 and 22, with a scarf around her neck and mehendi on her hands, according to SHO Bijendra Singh.

Congress leaders, including MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra and state president Bhupinder Singh Hooda, have condemned the incident, calling for an impartial high-level investigation. The case has escalated political tensions, as leaders decry it as emblematic of deteriorating law and order in the state. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

