Kashmir Valley's Winter Wonderland: Snowfall, Sightseeing, and Seasonal Thrills

Kashmir Valley embraces a winter chill as temperatures dip to 5°C post-rainfall. An orange alert forecasts storms and hail in surrounding regions. Tourists, enjoying snowfall in Gulmarg and Dal Lake rides, anticipate more snow in early March, making the most of Kashmir's winter charm and local delights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 10:07 IST
A view of Srinagar's Dal Lake (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Kashmir Valley is embracing winter as temperatures have dropped to a chilly five degrees Celsius following recent rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, predicting thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall in the Jammu region and Himachal Pradesh, along with potential hail in Punjab.

Tourists in the region are taking advantage of the changing weather, with many enjoying the snowfall in hotspots like Gulmarg. A Mumbai tourist, Akshay, described the conditions. "It has become quite cold compared to yesterday's clear weather. The snowfall in Gulmarg on February 26-27 was an incredible experience," he told ANI.

Another tourist, Anvita from Vadodara, shared her delightful experiences in Kashmir, including a Shikara ride and savoring local cuisine. Feb has ended with promise; snowfall is forecasted for early March, adding to the region's allure as a winter destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

