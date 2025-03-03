Left Menu

Delhi's health system faces scrutiny as a CAG report reveals significant mismanagement under the AAP government. Concerns include fund underutilization and infrastructure deficiencies, particularly in Mohalla clinics. Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticizes AAP's health model, highlighting political tensions between AAP and BJP in the Delhi Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 11:27 IST
CAG Report Sparks Political Storm Over Delhi's Health Infrastructure
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The recent release of a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report has ignited a political firestorm in Delhi. The report, centered on the city's health infrastructure under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, outlines significant 'irregularities', leading to severe criticism from BJP Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Speaking to ANI, Sirsa condemned the AAP's health model, calling it a ploy to divert public attention while emphasizing the BJP's commitment to transforming Delhi into a pollution-free and clean city. Accusations extend to AAP's alleged mismanagement of the COVID pandemic, with underfunded Mohalla clinics severely lacking in basic facilities.

The CAG's findings, detailing issues like delayed projects and poor resource allocation, have intensified the political battle between AAP and BJP, resulting in the suspension of AAP MLAs from the Delhi Assembly for protests. The contentious report scrutinizes public health management from 2016 to 2022, exacerbating tensions in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

