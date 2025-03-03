Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Gears Up for Industrial Surge in Katni

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced initiatives to boost industrial growth and employment, particularly in Katni. Industry conclaves are planned across the state, starting with Indore. Highlighting the region's investment potential, Yadav emphasized the 'Year of Industry and Employment' to accelerate economic development in 2025.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaged in a discussion with industrialists, underscoring the government's commitment to fostering growth and employment across the state, with a particular focus on Katni district.

Speaking at the Collectorate Office in Katni, Yadav revealed plans for a series of industry conclaves, emphasizing Katni's potential for industrial investment, which is expected to create numerous employment opportunities. Yadav noted that the state offers a supportive environment for industry, with events scheduled in 10 districts, including specialized conclaves focused on key sectors like IT, tourism, and food processing.

Highlighting the designation of 2025 as the 'Year of Industry and Employment,' Yadav announced a mission to drive industrial expansion across Madhya Pradesh. He directed local officials to communicate government facilities and incentives effectively to industrialists, ensuring they reap the benefits of setting up base in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

