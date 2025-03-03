Blaze at Ufimsky Oil Refinery: A Technical Fault or Something Else?
A fire erupted at the Ufimsky oil refinery due to technical issues and has been extinguished without halting operations. Official sources confirmed that there was no damage to main production. Investigation reveals no evidence of drone involvement, with production continuing as usual.
A fire broke out at the Ufimsky oil refinery, one of Russia's major facilities, due to technical malfunctions. The blaze was swiftly extinguished, and operations continued unaffected, according to Russia's emergency ministry.
Bashneft's press service confirmed that none of the main production facilities were damaged. The refinery, located 1,500 km east of the Ukrainian border, processes 168,000 barrels per day, primarily sourced from Bashkiria and western Siberia. Initial reports, as seen on Telegram, indicated no involvement of drones.
Local sources reported damage to a diesel hydrotreater unit, but the impact on production remains unclear. The emergency ministry noted no harmful substances exceeding safety levels in the air. Approximately 100 firefighters battled the blaze, which was eventually controlled. Speculation about an explosion remains unverified, and no link to Ukrainian forces has been confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
