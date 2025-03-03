Supreme Court Upholds Rights of Disabled in Judicial Recruitments

The Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgment on Monday, asserting that individuals with disabilities should not face discrimination in their pursuit of judicial service recruitment. A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan declared the state's obligation to offer affirmative action, fostering an inclusive framework.

The court stressed that any indirect discrimination, such as cutoff scores or procedural hurdles that lead to the exclusion of disabled individuals, must be eliminated to uphold substantive equality. In a significant move, the apex court invalidated a section of the Madhya Pradesh Judicial Services Rules, which previously barred visually impaired and low-vision candidates from applying.

The verdict underlined that visually impaired candidates are fully capable of participating in judicial service selections, marking a vital step towards greater inclusivity. This decision arose from a suo motu case concerning Rule 6A of the Madhya Pradesh Services Examination (Recruitment and Conditions of Services) Rules 1994.

(With inputs from agencies.)