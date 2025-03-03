Left Menu

Unprecedented Step: IAEA Chief Justifies Staff Rotation at Zaporizhzhia Plant

Rafael Grossi, head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, defended his decision to rotate staff via Russian territory at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Ukraine objected, citing a breach of sovereignty. Grossi emphasized staff safety due to prior attacks and notified Ukrainian authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:09 IST
Unprecedented Step: IAEA Chief Justifies Staff Rotation at Zaporizhzhia Plant
Rafael Grossi

On Monday, Rafael Grossi, the U.N. nuclear watchdog chief, stood by his decision to conduct a staff rotation through Russian territory to relieve personnel at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, describing the action as an 'extraordinary exception.'

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has maintained a presence at Europe's largest nuclear facility since September 2022 amidst ongoing conflict. The latest staff rotation bypassed Ukrainian sovereignty, sparking objections from Ukrainian officials who insist the plant remains theirs. As tensions escalate, both Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of military provocations in the area.

Grossi defended his decision as a necessary measure to safeguard the lives of staff, stressing the extraordinary circumstances and his responsibility for their security. Despite Ukraine's disapproval, he clarified the action to Ukrainian authorities, including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, emphasizing that safety concerns solely motivated the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025