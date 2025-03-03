Unprecedented Step: IAEA Chief Justifies Staff Rotation at Zaporizhzhia Plant

On Monday, Rafael Grossi, the U.N. nuclear watchdog chief, stood by his decision to conduct a staff rotation through Russian territory to relieve personnel at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, describing the action as an 'extraordinary exception.'

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has maintained a presence at Europe's largest nuclear facility since September 2022 amidst ongoing conflict. The latest staff rotation bypassed Ukrainian sovereignty, sparking objections from Ukrainian officials who insist the plant remains theirs. As tensions escalate, both Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of military provocations in the area.

Grossi defended his decision as a necessary measure to safeguard the lives of staff, stressing the extraordinary circumstances and his responsibility for their security. Despite Ukraine's disapproval, he clarified the action to Ukrainian authorities, including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, emphasizing that safety concerns solely motivated the decision.

