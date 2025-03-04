Left Menu

Supreme Court Enforces SIT Interrogation for Bikram Majithia in Drugs Case

The Supreme Court directed SAD leader Bikram Majithia to attend an SIT interrogation on March 17 regarding a drugs case, with the possibility of a second round on March 18. The move comes amid Punjab's appeal against Majithia's bail, citing non-cooperation and political harassment claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:45 IST
Supreme Court Enforces SIT Interrogation for Bikram Majithia in Drugs Case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has mandated Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Majithia to appear before a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning in a high-profile drugs case. Scheduled for March 17 at 11 am, this follows the Punjab government's appeal against his bail granted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Presiding over the case, a bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Aravind Kumar has also set March 18 as a reserve date for further interrogation if necessary. The next court hearing is slated for March 24, amid ongoing controversies surrounding the SAD leader's supposed non-cooperation with the national investigation.

Punjab's Advocate General, Gurminder Singh, has pushed for the cancellation of Majithia's bail, arguing a lack of cooperation and avoidance in responding to key questions. In his defense, Majithia claims political victimization. The backdrop includes a SIT restructuring ordered by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann in response to the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

