Albania's Hazardous Waste Crisis: Silence and Inaction

Environmental groups on Tuesday expressed disapproval over Albania's continued silence and lack of action regarding 102 containers believed to hold a substantial amount of hazardous waste.

Prosecutors in Albania, who impounded the containers at Porto Romano near Durres port, have requested government agencies to perform laboratory tests.

The Basel Action Network, based in Seattle, first alerted authorities in August last year after a whistleblower provided information indicating the containers might contain 2,100 tons of toxic dust from steel industry pollution control filters.

The silence from the Albanian government and apparent inaction by the Durres prosecutor have drawn sharp criticism from BAN and local partner Milieukontakt Albania.

Albanians officials have yet to comment on the matter, as the containers continue their journey, initially leaving Durres and rejected by Thailand, only to redistribute across other ports in Europe.

Documentation reportedly lists the containers as containing iron oxide, but allegations suggest they clandestinely house toxic materials from Albania and potentially smuggled from Kosovo and Germany.

Jim Puckett of BAN emphasized the seriousness of illegal hazardous waste trafficking under international treaties Albania is party to, stressing the need for swift legal action.

