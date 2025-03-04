Odisha Government Shifts Panchayati Raj Day Amid Political Tensions

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has extended an invitation to Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik for the state-level celebration of Biju Patnaik's birth anniversary, sparking controversy with the change in the traditional 'Panchayati Raj Day' date. Scheduled for Wednesday at Bhubaneswar's Jayadev Bhavan, the celebration marks a shift in longstanding observances.

Former Odisha Minister and BJD Vice-President Debi Prasad Mishra expressed skepticism, alleging that the CM's invitation came under pressure. He questioned the BJP government's decision to change 'Panchayati Raj Diwas' from March 5, the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik, to April 24. The state government clarified that it aligns with the national observance

The state BJP government's announcement sparked political discontent, emphasizing March 5 as solely Biju Patnaik's birth anniversary. Historically observed since the 1990s as 'Panchayati Raj Day,' the move has redirected the traditional commemorations, igniting debate over state political influences on cultural observances.

