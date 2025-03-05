PM Modi Champions People-Centric Investment at Post-Budget Webinar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significance of investing in individuals, the economy, and innovation during the second post-Budget webinar on employment. Describing these as pivotal for India’s growth, he highlighted the budget as a blueprint for the future, with a focus on education, skills, and healthcare.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the second post-Budget webinar on employment, underscoring the critical importance of investing in people, the economy, and innovation. In his address, PM Modi positioned these investments as essential components of India's strategy to evolve into a developed nation.
PM Modi described the current Budget as a roadmap for the future, explaining that it balances infrastructure, industry, and human capital investments. He emphasized that capacity building and talent nurturing are foundational elements necessary for national progress.
Highlighting the vision for investment in people, PM Modi delineated three foundational pillars: education, skills, and healthcare. He pointed out transformative changes underway, such as the National Education Policy and technological advancements in education, depicting these as catalysts for change.
Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed preparations and praised the area's natural beauty and community spirit. Modi's itinerary includes a pooja at Mukhwa and flagging off a trek and bike rally, underscoring his continued engagement with local communities.
