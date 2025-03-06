Left Menu

PM Modi applauds Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's work during his visit to Uttarkashi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday applauded and encouraged Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during his visit to the Uttarkashi district to promote winter tourism in the state.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 15:02 IST
PM Modi applauds Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's work during his visit to Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday applauded and encouraged Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during his visit to the Uttarkashi district to promote winter tourism in the state. As soon as the Chief Minister approached the Prime Minister after finishing his speech, the Prime Minister shook hands warmly. Later, he also patted the Chief Minister's back.

CM Dhami's ability to make important decisions one after the other and implement them is being appreciated at the top level. Be it the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) or the organisation of the National Games, the Chief Minister has received a lot of praise from PM Modi. PM Modi also repeatedly appreciated the initiative of the Winter Tourism programme in his address. He called it an innovative initiative while highlighting the economic aspect of the winter yatra related to Uttarakhand. He also thanked the Chief Minister and his government for this.

The words used by the Prime Minister for the Chief Minister at the beginning of his address were noteworthy. He addressed the Chief Minister as his younger brother and energetic Chief Minister. Referring to his Kedarnath yatra, he also said that this decade is being made for Uttarakhand. For this, the government of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is doing a great job. During the public meeting of Harshil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also witnessed the tremendous enthusiasm of the people of the region. Modi-Modi slogans echoed many times in the program. Wearing traditional attire and cap, the Prime Minister also used many regional words in his address.

PM Modi flagged off the trek and bike rally in Harsil after offering prayers at the winter residence of Maa Ganga Mukhwa. The Uttarakhand government has initiated a Winter Tourism programme this year. Thousands of devotees have already visited the winter seats of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The program is aimed to promote religious tourism and boost the local economy, homestays, and tourism businesses, among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bhutan’s 2029 Vision: Strengthening Economy, Climate Resilience, and Human Capital

The Politics of Business: How EU Firms Leverage Influence for Competitive Edge

Sierra Leone’s Gender Reforms: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship & Finance

Empowering Senegal’s Poor: The Impact of Adaptive Social Protection Programs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025